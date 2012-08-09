Google to pay $22.5 million to settle privacy charges

BRIEF-Zadar arranges $2 mln strategic non-brokered private placement
WASHINGTON Aug 9 Google Inc will pay $22.5 million to settle charges that it bypassed the privacy settings of customers using Apple Inc's Safari browser, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.
The deal ends an FTC probe into allegations that Google used computer code known as "cookies" to trick Apple's Safari browser on iPhones and iPads, so that Google could monitor users who had blocked such tracking.
The practice was in violation of a 2011 consent decree that Google negotiated with the FTC over its botched rollout of the now defunct social network Buzz.
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.