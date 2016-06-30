Spanish authorities raid Google offices over tax - source

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
MADRID, June 30 Spanish officials raided Google's Madrid offices on Thursday in a probe related to its payment of taxes, a person familiar with the matter said, and the internet company said it was cooperating with local authorities.
A spokewoman for Google said in a brief statement the company complied with fiscal legislation in Spain just as it did in all countries where it operated.
The company was working with authorities to answer all questions, the spokeswoman added. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Julien Toyer and Paul Day)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.