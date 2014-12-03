Google to introduce child-friendly versions of products-USA Today

BRIEF-Parkland reports $500 mln senior note offering
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 3 Google Inc plans to roll out child-friendly versions of its most popular products in a bid to be "fun and safe for children", USA Today reported, quoting Pavni Diwanji, the company's vice president of engineering.
The company will likely create specific versions of its search, YouTube and Chrome products for children aged 12 and under, USA Today reported, adding that Google did not provide a timeline for the rollout. (usat.ly/1wtsWTp)
"We want to be thoughtful about what we do, giving parents the right tools to oversee their kids' use of our products," USA Today quoted Diwanji as saying.
A Google spokesperson declined to comment, but confirmed that the effort described in the report was accurate. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.