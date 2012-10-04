Google settles with publishers over digital books

Oct 4 Google Inc said it reached a settlement with the Association of American Publishers (AAP) to provide access to in-copyright books and journals digitized by the company for its Library Project.

The lawsuit was filed against Google in 2005 by five AAP member publishers including McGraw-Hill Companies Inc, Pearson Education Inc and John Wiley & Sons Inc.

U.S. publishers can choose to make available or remove their books and journals from the Library Project, Google said in a statement.

The settlement, however, does not affect Google's current litigation with the Authors Guild, the company said.