Google tests mobile instant publishing service to rival Facebook, Apple

(Incorporates story contained in TWITTER-PRODUCT)
By Jessica Toonkel
Oct 7 Google announced on Wednesday it is
piloting a program called Accelerated Mobile Pages that allows
users to search for news and pull up a host of articles from
publishers instantly.
But unlike Facebook's Instant Articles, or Apple
Inc's Apple News, publishers do not pay Google to have
their articles show up.
"This is a deal-less environment," Richard Gingras, head of
news at Google, said at a media event announcing the program.
Google, whose parent company is now Alphabet Inc,
is currently piloting the program. Executives declined to say
when it would be available for public use.
Publishers have been struggling to get their Web-based
content to load as seamlessly as it does inside their own apps.
And adblockers, which allow users to block certain content, have
made it increasingly important for news publishers to make their
sites more user friendly and to ensure they do not have ads that
take long to load or cause the content of the articles to
reformat as the page loads.
For example, 60 percent of The Washington Post's audience
comes through mobile devices, said Cory Haik, executive director
of the publisher's emerging news products, speaking on a panel
about the Google program.
The Post has spent the past 18 months improving its app for
consumers, something that is "within our control," Haik said.
But he noted, "the Web is an entire different proposition...it
is sort of the Wild West."
Twitter Inc is one of the partners piloting
Google's Accelerated Mobile Pages project and plans to link to
it through its own app, Michael Ducker, product manager at
Twitter, told the panel.
The New York Times, Vox.com, Buzzfeed and La Stampa are
among other publishers participating in the pilot.
While Accelerated Mobile Pages will not be immune to
adblockers, Google and publishers say the new format will lend
itself to a more consumer-friendly ad experience where ads load
instantly.
The product will initially be available to news publishers
but Google is open to offering it up to other types of content
providers eventually, Gingras said.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Frances Kerry)