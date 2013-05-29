Google to license retailer ratings from STELLAService

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 29 Google Inc agreed
to pay to license retailer ratings from online rating service
STELLAService as the world's largest Internet search company
steps up competition with e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc
.
STELLAService researches customer service quality at online
retailers, measuring things like response times and the speed of
product returns.
Under the multi-year agreement with Google, STELLAService
ratings will appear in online shopping search results and ads
alongside retailers that carry the product consumers are trying
to track down, said Jordy Leiser, chief executive of
STELLAService.
He declined to disclose the specific length of the pact or
how much Google is paying for the license.
This is the latest sign of Google's increased focus on
e-commerce, an important area of the company's lucrative search
business. More shoppers are starting online shopping searches on
Amazon.com, the world's largest Internet retailer, putting
pressure on Google to respond.
"Google is making a big push in all things commerce," said
Leiser. "They need to be the first place people go when they are
shopping online."