版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 14日 星期四 18:42 BJT

REFILE-Google to shut down Reader web feed application

March 14 Google Inc is to retire Google Reader in July, it said on Wednesday, citing declining usage for the application that aggregates content served by web feeds.

"There are two simple reasons for this: usage of Google Reader has declined, and as a company we are pouring all of our energy into fewer products," Google said in its official blog.

The Reader application was launched in 2005 in an effort to make it easy for people to discover and keep tabs on their favorite websites. The service will be retired on July 1.

Google said users and developers interested in alternatives can export their data, including their subscriptions, with "Google Takeout" service over the course of the next four months.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐