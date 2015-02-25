版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 26日 星期四 04:40 BJT

Google to combine European units amid tougher rules - FT

Feb 25 Google Inc is combining its two European arms to meet the challenges of a more combative regulatory landscape on the continent, the Financial Times said.

Matt Brittin, who previously led Google's northern and western European division, will take over the day-to-day running of the new business, FT said. (on.ft.com/1wpjCBi)

Google was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐