Google to combine European units amid tougher rules - FT

Feb 25 Google Inc is combining its two European arms to meet the challenges of a more combative regulatory landscape on the continent, the Financial Times said.

Matt Brittin, who previously led Google's northern and western European division, will take over the day-to-day running of the new business, FT said. (on.ft.com/1wpjCBi)

Google was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)