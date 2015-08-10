UPDATE 3-Google morphs into Alphabet Inc, investors cheer clarity

(Adds analyst comments, background on executives)
By Mari Saito and Julia Love
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 10 Google Inc
announced a major shake-up of its operating structure on Monday,
creating a holding company called Alphabet which will contain
subsidiaries to separate its core web advertising business from
newer ventures like driverless cars.
The move appeared to be an attempt to let the search engine
giant focus on its more creative and ambitious projects, while
investors cheered the potential for more financial disclosures
of its disparate business segments.
"It suggests that in all likelihood, Google is not going to
slow the pace of their experimental processes like self driving
cars," said Michael Yoshikami, head of Destination Wealth
Management which has $1.5 billion under management.
The surprise news sent shares of Google up as much as 7
percent to $708 in after hours trading.
"They are aware that they've got this hodgepodge of
companies. Maybe it's better to sort them out a bit and make it
clearer which ones are bringing in the bacon and which ones are
science projects and which ones are long term bets," said Roger
Kay, an analyst at Endpoint Technologies Associates.
The Mountain View-based company co-founded by Larry Page and
Sergey Brin in 1998 has grown to more than 40,000 employees
worldwide.
Google's planned structure resembles the way companies like
Berkshire Hathaway and General Electric are organized, with a
central unit handling corporate-wide activities such as finance
and relatively independent business units focused on specific
areas.
Under the new corporate structure, the Google unit will
encompass the core search engine traditionally associated with
the company as well Google Maps and YouTube.
The company's new ventures such as Calico, which focuses on
longevity, and connected home products maker Nest will be
managed separately.
Alphabet Inc will replace Google as the publicly traded
entity and all shares of Google will automatically convert into
the same number of shares of Alphabet, with all of the same
rights.
"This new structure will allow us to keep tremendous focus
on the extraordinary opportunities we have inside of Google,"
said current Google CEO Larry Page in a blogpost. (googleblog.blogspot.in/)
Analysts also said the new structure could herald a new era
of fiscal discipline and transparency in some of its more
experimental and opaque business units.
In a SEC filing, Google said the new arrangement will take
effect later this year and that it will likely result in two
reportable, financial segments.
"For example, if a unit is doing well or badly they can dial
it up or down, they can form partnerships or different
companies," said Kay, the Endpoint Technologies Associates
analyst.
The shuffle also looked to have the markings of Ruth Porat,
who joined Google as its chief financial officer in March from
Morgan Stanley. In Google's recent quarterly conference call,
Porat repeatedly emphasized keeping expenses under control.
Porat will serve as the CFO of both Alphabet and Google.
Page will serve as the CEO of the newly created holding
company and Sundar Pichai, a long-time Google executive who most
recently served as the company's senior vice president of
products, will head Google. The company's current directors will
become directors of Alphabet.
Google co-founder Brin will become president of Alphabet,
and Eric Schmidt will be executive chairman.
Analysts said the move, which was mainly about transparency
and accountability, could be followed by more structural changes
in the future.
"This may be step one of several steps," said Morningstar
analyst Rick Summer.
(Additional reporting by Noel Randewich, Malathi Nayak in New
York and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard
Orr)