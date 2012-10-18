版本:
Google jumps gun on results, revenue soft

Oct 18 Google Inc reported net revenue of $11.3 billion for the third quarter, below Wall Street's expectations.

The surprise announcement, which had been expected after the market close, helped send its shares down 9 percent to $688.

