Google reports Q3 revenue of $14.89 billion

BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 17 Google Inc on Thursday said consolidated revenue rose to $14.89 billion in the third quarter from $13.3 billion in the year-ago period.
The world's largest Internet search company said it earned $2.97 billion, or $8.75 per share in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to $2.18 billion, or $6.53 per share, in the year-ago period.
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
