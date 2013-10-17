版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 18日 星期五 04:06 BJT

Google reports Q3 revenue of $14.89 billion

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 17 Google Inc on Thursday said consolidated revenue rose to $14.89 billion in the third quarter from $13.3 billion in the year-ago period.

The world's largest Internet search company said it earned $2.97 billion, or $8.75 per share in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to $2.18 billion, or $6.53 per share, in the year-ago period.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐