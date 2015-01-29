版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 30日 星期五 05:08 BJT

Google Q4 revenue rises 15 percent

| SAN FRANCISCO

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 Google Inc's revenue grew 15 percent in the final three months of the year, falling short of Wall Street's revenue target as the price of its online ads remained under pressure.

Google said consolidated revenue totaled $18.10 billion, compared to $15.71 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were looking for revenue of $18.46 billon.

(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐