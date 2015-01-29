UPDATE 2-Google 4th-qtr revenue misses Wall Street target

(Adds analyst comment, miss on earnings, background)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 Google Inc's
revenue grew 15 percent in the fourth quarter but fell
short of Wall Street's target on declining online ad prices and
unfavorable foreign exchange rates.
Shares of Google edged up 0.1 percent to $510.66 in extended
trading after an initial dip on the news.
Google's advertising revenue has come under pressure as more
consumers access its online services on mobile devices such as
smartphones and tablets, where ad rates are typically lower.
The growing popularity of mobile devices has made No. 1
social network Facebook Inc a greater threat in the
battle for advertisers. Facebook reported on Wednesday that
mobile ads on its network doubled year-over-year during the
fourth quarter.
Google said on Thursday the average price of its online ads,
or "cost per click," decreased 3 percent year-over-year in the
fourth quarter, while the number of consumer clicks on its ads
increased 14 percent.
Some analysts had hoped for gains in cost-per-click, said
BGC Partners analyst Colin Gillis, adding that the company,
which gets about half of its revenue overseas, also was hurt by
the strong dollar.
"Business is slowing. The core is slowing. And what we're
saying is, it's going to look on paper even worse as the dollar
strengthens. And we are not at that point where mobile
monetization is improving," he said. "The thesis that the
landscape is changing and Google is missing out - I don't think
it will hold to be true, but they haven't squelched it."
Consolidated revenue in the three months ended Dec. 31
totaled $18.10 billion, compared to $15.71 billion in the
year-ago period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were
looking for revenue of $18.46 billon.
Chief Financial Officer Patrick Pichette said in a statement
that revenue grew "despite strong currency headwinds."
Net income rose to $4.76 billion, or $6.91 per share, from
$3.38 billion, or $4.95 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted
earnings per share of $6.88 missed analysts' expectations of
$7.11.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic, additional writing by Peter
Henderson; Editing by Richard Chang)