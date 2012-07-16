Google's hardware makeover to get uneasy welcome on Wall St

* Google's results Thursday will be first with Motorola
* Investors want more details on Motorola strategy and
financial impact
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, July 16 Wall Street has a
long-running love affair with Google the search engine. But will
it feel the same way about Google the hardware maker?
Google on Thursday will report quarterly results
for the first time since closing its $12.5 billion acquisition
of smartphone maker Motorola in May.
Google's purchase of Motorola, as well as ongoing
uncertainty about the global economy, mean that Google suddenly
looks a lot less familiar, and less predictable, to many
investors - a fact that will be underscored in the company's
second-quarter report.
"This is the first quarter that Motorola is going to be
consolidated into results, and it's going to be messy," said BGC
Partners analyst Colin Gillis.
The absence of Chief Executive Larry Page from the public
eye, due to an unspecified ailment that has caused him to have
"lost his voice," hasn't helped buoy investor confidence as the
company faces a critical juncture.
Shares in Google are down roughly 14 percent from their
52-week high of $670.25.
Google is an "an execution story, which is why it's so
unnerving that Larry now has an illness that's not defined,"
said BGC's Gillis. "He set the company down this path and now
there's no undoing it ... If he becomes sick in the middle of it
and can't put as much energy into it as he'd like to, that's a
risk."
Page, 39, a co-founder of Google, returned to the CEO role
in April 2011 and quickly reset many of the company's
priorities, shutting down underperforming products, launching
the Google+ social network to challenge Facebook Inc and
buying Motorola, the largest acquisition in Google's history.
HIT-DRIVEN BUSINESS
Investors have a wide range of questions about Google's
expansion into the hardware business, where margins are low and
competition with the likes of Apple Inc and Samsung
is fierce. In addition to acquiring Motorola, Google
recently launched the Nexus 7 tablet in partnership with
Taiwan's Asustek and released the first
Google-designed and manufactured consumer electronics device,
dubbed the Nexus Q.
"We need to hear from management about not only the strategy
for the hardware business but also how much they're planning to
invest in the business," said Colin Sebastian, an analyst with
Robert W. Baird & Co, referring to the Motorola business.
Google's hardware push comes at a time when its core Web
search advertising business is under pressure from consumers'
increasing use of smartphones to surf mobile versions of the Web
- where ad rates are lower - and as Europe's struggling
economies raise fears of a broader advertising-spending
slowdown.
When Google first announced plans to acquire Motorola in
August 2011, Google's chief financial officer, Patrick Pichette,
told investors the deal would be "mildly accretive."
But Baird & Co's Sebastian says that a lot has changed in
the smartphone market since then and he estimates that the deal
may actually be dilutive to earnings at this point.
Google has said very little about its plans for Motorola
since the deal closed.
Many investors recognize the benefit of Motorola's vast
portfolio of patents amid the technology sector's increasing
legal battles.
But Motorola's hardware business, which includes factories
in China, Taiwan and Brazil for building phones and television
set-top boxes, is a less obvious fit with Google's
high-profit-margin Internet business. In the first quarter of
the year, Motorola reported a net loss of $86 million.
Some analysts say that entering the hit-driven mobile phone
business, where a company's fortunes can quickly change with one
successful or unsuccessful product, will inject a lot more
volatility into the financials and stock of Google, which has
until now enjoyed the relative stability that comes from
controlling two-thirds of the world's online search market.
"The search business is a competitive industry, but Google
has won that one. This is a whole new ball game and they're
certainly not the leaders," said Needham & Co analyst Kerry
Rice.
"You've got a lot of fixed costs to absorb. So if you don't
have a hit all of a sudden all of that positive leverage becomes
negative leverage," said Rice, noting that part of Google's
business could look more like a semiconductor company.
EUROPEAN CLOUDS
Analysts, on average, estimate that Google's traditional
business generated net revenue - which excludes fees paid to
partner websites - of $8.44 billion in the second quarter,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, up 22 percent
year-on-year. But some analysts caution that there is a
possibility that figure has been inflated by the inclusion of
Motorola revenues.
"Current consensus estimates are all over the map, between
analysts that include a month and a half of Motorola results and
analysts that say 'Let's focus on core Google,'" said
ThinkEquity analyst Ronald Josey.
That's likely to cause confusion when investors try to
assess Google's results by measuring them against Wall Street
targets on Thursday.
Analysts expect Google to post adjusted earnings per share
of $10.12 for the second quarter. Google does not provide public
forecasts for revenue or earnings.
Google will you a new method for reporting results, and the
potential inconsistency in analyst estimates, means that
consensus numbers will be a "little less of a guidepost" in the
second quarter, said ThinkEquity's Josey.
Besides reporting consolidated results for the second
quarter, Google will break out results for its traditional
business, Motorola's mobile business and Motorola's set-top box
business.
In a note to investors earlier this month, Sanford Bernstein
& Co analyst Carlos Kirjner estimated that Google's
second-quarter net revenue could be as low as $7.83 billion due
to the impact of foreign-exchange rates and a rise in the
traffic acquisition costs that Google pays to partner websites.
Ben Schachter, an analyst with Macquarie Research, said that
on a relative basis, Google and other Internet companies perform
better than other types of businesses during economic downturns.
But, he noted, "Google is large enough that no matter how
well they're doing or how well the Internet industry is doing,
the company will be impacted by the overall slowdown in the
economy."
The options market is implying around a 6 percent move for
shares post earnings in either direction as of Monday morning
based on Google's July options expiring this Friday, said Philip
Saunders, equity derivatives strategist at broker-dealer Topeka
Capital Markets in New York
That is lower than the average absolute earnings day move of
7.5 percent over the past eight quarters.