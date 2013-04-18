UPDATE 1-Google's Internet revenue grew 23 percent in Q1

| April 18
April 18 Google Inc's core Internet
business grew net revenue 23 percent in the first quarter to
$9.99 billion as the company's search advertising business
continued to show strength.
Shares of Google, which reached an all-time high of $844 in
March, were up 2 percent to $783.08 in after hours trading on
Thursday.
Google's overall first quarter net income, including its
money-losing Motorola Mobility mobile phone business, was $3.35
billion, or $9.94 per share. That compares to net income of
$2.89 billion, or $8.75 per share in the year-ago period, before
Google acquired Motorola.
Google said it had consolidated revenue in the first quarter
of $13.97 billion, versus $10.65 billion in the year-ago period.
The company's main Internet business generated $9.99 billion
in first-quarter net revenue, which excludes fees paid to
partner websites, compared to $8.14 billion in the first quarter
of 2012.