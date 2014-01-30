版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 31日 星期五 05:06 BJT

Google's core Internet business revenue rose 22 percent in Q4

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 30 Google Inc's core Internet business revenue grew 22 percent to $15.72 billion in the fourth quarter.

The Internet search company's consolidated revenue, which includes results from the Motorola hardware business, rose to $16.86 billion from $14.42 billion in the year-ago period.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐