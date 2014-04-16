Google Q1 Internet revenue grows 19 percent

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus
* Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus
SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Google Inc's Internet business revenue grew 19 percent in the first quarter, as its expanding volume of online ads offset declining prices.
The number of "paid clicks" by consumers on Google's ads increased by 26 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while the average "cost per click" generated from the ads declined 9 percent. Google's core Internet business revenue was $15.42 billion in the first quarter, versus $12.95 billion in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic)
* Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus
LONDON, April 19 Copper fell for a second day on Wednesday after a surge of fund selling just before the close reversed gains and drove the metal to a 14-week low, traders said.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Shares of semiconductor equipment suppliers surged on Wednesday after quarterly earnings reports from Lam Research and ASML Holding suggested a recent wave of spending by chipmakers was far from over.