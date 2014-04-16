Google Q1 Internet revenue grows 19 percent

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Google Inc's Internet business revenue grew 19 percent in the first quarter, as its expanding volume of online ads offset declining prices.

The number of "paid clicks" by consumers on Google's ads increased by 26 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while the average "cost per click" generated from the ads declined 9 percent. Google's core Internet business revenue was $15.42 billion in the first quarter, versus $12.95 billion in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic)