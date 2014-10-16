Google's third-quarter revenue increases 20 percent

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil tumbles on supply concern, euro up ahead of French vote
* European shares at 20-month high after upbeat data, earnings
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 Google Inc's third-quarter revenue increased 20 percent, as a long-running decline in its online advertising rates showed signs of moderating.
Google said it generated $16.52 billion in revenue in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $13.75 billion in the year ago period. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* European shares at 20-month high after upbeat data, earnings
* Co's house dust mite sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet, Acarizax has been approved in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 4 Vanguard Group Chief Executive Officer Bill McNabb said on Thursday that Morgan Stanley had decided to stop selling its mutual funds because the largest U.S. brokerage by salesforce wants "to be compensated for being on their platform in one way or another, and that's something we just won't do."