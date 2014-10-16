版本:
Google's third-quarter revenue increases 20 percent

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 Google Inc's third-quarter revenue increased 20 percent, as a long-running decline in its online advertising rates showed signs of moderating.

Google said it generated $16.52 billion in revenue in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $13.75 billion in the year ago period. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Bernard Orr)
