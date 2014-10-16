UPDATE 2-Google's revenue falls short despite curbing price declines

(Adds analyst's comments, updates shares)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 Google Inc's
revenue fell short of Wall Street's expectations as growth in
Internet advertising slowed in the most-recent quarter,
offsetting a modest improvement in ad pricing, sending its
shares down about 3 percent.
The total number of ads, or paid clicks, expanded by 17
percent in the third quarter. That was down from the 25 percent
growth rate that Google delivered in the second quarter.
But online advertising rates, which have been mired in a
multi-year decline, moderated slightly in the third quarter,
declining 2 percent year-on-year. That marked an improvement
from the 6 percent decline in "cost-per-click" or CPCs in the
second quarter.
Shares of Google fell 2.7 percent to $510.11 in extended
trading on Thursday.
"The CPC decline abated. That's a big positive," argued BGC
Partners analyst Colin Gillis. "If CPCs flatline that's going to
help the core meaningfully."
Google posted $16.52 billion in revenue for the three months
ended Sept. 30, compared to $13.75 billion in the year ago
period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were looking
for revenue of $16.57 billion in the latest quarter.
Google ramped up its spending during the quarter. The
company increased its headcount by roughly 3,000 employees,
contributing to a 46 percent rise in research and development
costs.
On Thursday, Google announced it had appointed Omid
Kordestani its new chief business officer, replacing Nikesh
Arora, who had departed a quarter ago to join Japan's Softbank
Corp. The chief business officer is considered a key
position, overseeing all the company's revenue-generating
activities and serving as a liaison to investors and Wall
Street.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Bernard Orr)