UPDATE 2-Google profit trumps estimates on ad revenue growth

By Anya George Tharakan and Yasmeen Abutaleb
BENGALURU/SAN FRANCISCO July 16 Google Inc
posted a better-than-expected profit for the first
time in the last six quarters, as advertising revenue jumped for
the largest Web search engine, lifting its stock about 10
percent on Thursday.
Google's stock "is reflecting the fact that they've
effectively just beat earnings for the first time in several
quarters," said Victor Anthony, an analyst at Axiom Capital.
Another catalyst, he added, new Chief Financial Officer Ruth
Porat's comment in a statement that Google will exercise "great
care regarding resource allocation."
Google shares rose to $663.54 in extended trading after
closing at $601.78 on Nasdaq.
Advertising revenue rose 11 percent to $16.02 billion in the
second quarter ended June 30 from a year earlier, while the
number of ads, or paid clicks, rose 18 percent, the company
said.
Advertisers pay Google only if a user clicks on one of its
ads. "Cost per click," or the average price of online ads, fell
11 percent in the quarter, but was more than offset by the
increase in ad volumes.
Google's ad revenue has been under pressure as consumers
access its services on mobile devices such as smartphones and
tablets, whose ad rates are typically lower.
The company's consolidated revenue rose 11 percent to $17.73
billion in the quarter. (bit.ly/1CGbMq5)
Net income rose 17 percent to $3.93 billion, or $4.93 for
each Class A and B share, from $3.35 billion, or $4.88 per
share.
Excluding items, Google earned $6.99 per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $6.70 per
share, and revenue of $17.75 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Simon Jennings and Richard Chang)