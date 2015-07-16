Google's Porat emphasizes cost control in first comments to investors

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 16
In her much-awaited first
remarks to investors on Thursday, Google Inc finance
chief Ruth Porat stressed keeping expenses under control, which
helped send the company's stock to record highs in after-hours
trading.
Porat joined Google in May after serving as Morgan Stanley's
chief financial officer for five years. Analysts and investors
hoped she would help rein in costs from non-profitable projects
such as those from the Google X lab, which has experimented with
Google Glass and the self-driving car.
Google's shares started rising after the company reported
higher-than-expected earnings for the first time in six
quarters.
Also boosting the stock were Porat's comments in a prepared
statement that said the company was focused on developing "big
new opportunities" while doing so "with great care regarding
resource allocation."
Before the call, shares were up roughly 7 percent. In the
course of the call the shares rose roughly 12 percent. Late in
the day shares were up a little over 11 percent, at $671, after
closing at $601.78 on the Nasdaq.
That would represent an all-time high for the stock in
regular trading if it closes at that level on Friday, adding
roughly $40 billion to its market value.
On the analyst call, Porat continually emphasized operating
costs that were growing more slowly and declining expenses that
reflected increased discipline in the managing of expenses.
"The profitability of our business gives us many
opportunities, but the main point is today the biggest return on
investment has been in our core search business," Porat said.
Analysts said Google has made it clear in recent quarters
that it would work to tighten spending but that Porat's comments
indicated she would help push the company to control costs
further.
"She will likely look at ways to optimize that, particularly
as new products and emerging products grow," said Kerry Rice,
analyst at Needham & Co, adding that Porat would be able to help
incrementally improve Google's cost control measures.
Porat also told investors and analysts, "I am committed to
being direct with you."
