Google expands nascent ride-sharing service - WSJ

Aug 30 Alphabet Inc's Google unit
plans to open its ride-sharing program to Waze app users in San
Francisco this fall, pitting itself against Uber Technologies
Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Google in May launched a pilot program around its California
headquarters which allowed several thousand area workers at
specific firms to carpool together with users of its Wave
navigation app, according to the WSJ report. (on.wsj.com/2bzJrcN0)
Alphabet executive David Drummond on Monday resigned from
Uber's board due to increasing competition between the
companies. Google in 2013 had invested $258 million in Uber, but
now increasingly see each other as rivals, the WSJ reported.
Google did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
