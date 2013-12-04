Google's former head of Android now running its robotics group -report

SAN FRANCISCO Dec 4 Google Inc has
quietly acquired more than a half-dozen companies for a new
robotics groups led by Andy Rubin, formerly in charge of
Google's popular mobile software, according to a report in the
New York Times on Wednesday.
The new group is focusing on developing robotic technology
that can be used in factories, rather than developing robots
intended for consumers, the report said.
A Google spokeswoman declined to comment.
Google Chief Executive Larry Page wrote on his official
Google+ profile page on Wednesday that it was still "early days"
for the robotics project, but that he was looking forward to
seeing the progress.
Rubin was formerly in charge of Google's Android mobile
operating system, which is now used on roughly 80 percent of the
world's smartphones. Rubin stepped down from that role in March
to focus on unspecified other projects.
Among the companies Google has acquired for the new robotics
group are Schaft, a small team of robot experts who recently
left Tokyo University and Bot & Dolly, which makes robotic
camera systems, according to the report.
The group will be based in Palo Alto, Calif., with an office
in Japan.