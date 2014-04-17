版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 18日 星期五 06:31 BJT

Patent lawsuit against Google to be fought in California -ruling

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 A federal judge in California on Thursday rejected a request by patent consortium Rockstar to transfer patent litigation against Google Inc to Texas, according to a court ruling.

Rockstar, which counts Apple Inc as an investor, bought thousands of former Nortel patents from Nortel's bankruptcy in 2011 for $4.5 billion. (Reporting by Dan Levine. Editing by Andre Grenon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐