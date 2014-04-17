Patent lawsuit against Google to be fought in California -ruling

BRIEF-Suncor looking at more opportunities for oil sands consolidation
* CEO says continues to evaluate opportunities to consolidate in oil sands, but bar for acquisitions is high.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 A federal judge in California on Thursday rejected a request by patent consortium Rockstar to transfer patent litigation against Google Inc to Texas, according to a court ruling.
Rockstar, which counts Apple Inc as an investor, bought thousands of former Nortel patents from Nortel's bankruptcy in 2011 for $4.5 billion. (Reporting by Dan Levine. Editing by Andre Grenon)
April 27 United Parcel Service Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly net profit on Thursday as revenue grew across its domestic and international package delivery segments and as well as freight and supply chain operations.
* Zodiac drops on doubts over Safran takeover (Adds details after ECB meeting, updates prices)