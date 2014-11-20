Google, Rockstar agree to settle patent litigation-filing

BRIEF-KKR announces tender offer to buy Hitachi Kokusai Electric
* KKR announces tender offer to acquire Hitachi Kokusai Electric
Nov 20 Google has agreed to settle litigation with patent consortium Rockstar, though terms of the deal were not disclosed in a court filing made public this week.
Rockstar, which counts Apple Inc as an investor, outbid Google and paid $4.5 billion in 2011 for thousands of former Nortel Network Corp patents as the networking products supplier went bankrupt. Last year, Rockstar sued Google and several handset manufacturers whose phones operate on Google's Android operating system.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung and Dan Levine and Franklin Paul)
LONDON, April 26 Britain will not seek to take a divide and rule approach with the other 27 member states of the European Union in upcoming Brexit negotiations, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 26 U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's electronic equipment unit for 257 billion yen ($2.3 billion) with investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc (JIP).