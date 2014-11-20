版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 21日 星期五 01:01 BJT

Google, Rockstar agree to settle patent litigation-filing

Nov 20 Google has agreed to settle litigation with patent consortium Rockstar, though terms of the deal were not disclosed in a court filing made public this week.

Rockstar, which counts Apple Inc as an investor, outbid Google and paid $4.5 billion in 2011 for thousands of former Nortel Network Corp patents as the networking products supplier went bankrupt. Last year, Rockstar sued Google and several handset manufacturers whose phones operate on Google's Android operating system.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung and Dan Levine and Franklin Paul)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐