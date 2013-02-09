UPDATE 1-Google's Schmidt to sell roughly 42 pct of stake

By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 8 Google Inc
Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt is selling roughly 42 percent of
his stake in the Internet search company, a move that could
potentially net the former chief executive a $2.51 billion
windfall.
Schmidt, 57, will sell 3.2 million shares of Class A common
stock through a stock trading plan, Google said in a filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.
The plan, which Google said would give Schmidt "individual
asset diversification and liquidity," allows Schmidt to spread
trades out over a period of one year to reduce the market
impact.
Shares of Google were down $4.11 at $781.26 in after-hours
trading on Friday.
A Google spokeswoman would not comment on why Schmidt is
selling the shares at this time.
Wedbush Securities analyst James Dix said Schmidt's stock
sales did not worry him or signal a loss of confidence in the
company by Schmidt.
"I'd be more worried if the current CEO or CFO sold a lot of
their stake," said Dix.
Schmidt, who served as Google's chief executive until 2011,
currently owns roughly 7.6 million shares of Class A and Class B
common stock. The shares represent 2.3 percent of Google's
outstanding stock and roughly 8.2 percent of the voting power of
Google's stock.
The fact that Schmidt will still own a significant amount of
shares after the sales means he'll have a good deal of "skin in
the Google game," said Needham & Co analyst Kerry Rice. But he
said it could hint at Schmidt playing a less central role within
the company going forward.
"My speculation is that Eric's relationship with Google is
evolving," said Rice. "I would assume that as he decides he
wants to diversify away from Google - both his career and
financially - he's got ideas of what he would like to do with
some of his funds."
Schmidt, who helped turn Google into the world's No.1 search
engine during his decade as CEO, handed the reins to Google
co-founder Larry Page in April 2011.
As executive chairman, Schmidt has been particularly
involved in government relations, taking a leading role in the
company's discussions with antitrust regulators in the United
States and the European Union. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission
ended its investigation into Google last month without any
action. Google has offered to change some of its business
practices to appease European competition regulators.
"As Google moves to maybe more tactical battles, as opposed
to the strategic battles it's been waging with the government,
once those are concluded, maybe his role can be lessened," said
Needham & Co's Rice.
Schmidt has also made headlines apart from Google. In
January, Schmidt traveled to North Korea with former New Mexico
Governor Bill Richardson for a "personal" trip. The trip was
criticized by the U.S. State Department as ill-timed - coming
weeks after North Korea conducted a rocket launch in violation
of U.N. Security Council sanctions.
Shares of Google are trading at all-time highs, finishing
Friday's regular session at a record closing price of $785.37.
At that price, Schmidt's share sales would be worth $2.51
billion.
Google said that Schmidt entered into the stock trading plan
in November.
Schmidt was ranked 138 on the Forbes list of global
billionaires with a net worth of $6.9 billion in March 2012.
Given Schmidt's changed role at the company and the amount
of his wealth tied up in Google's stock, it was not unreasonable
for him to diversify his holdings, said Wedbush Securities
analyst Dix.
"As good as Google stock is, it isn't as good as cash if you
actually want to buy something," he said.