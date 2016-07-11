Google self-driving car project names general counsel as scrutiny rises

| WASHINGTON, July 11
WASHINGTON, July 11 Alphabet Inc's
Google self-driving car project said on Monday it appointed its
first general counsel, as U.S. regulators increase their
scrutiny of autonomous vehicles.
Google has logged more than 1.7 million miles (2.7 million
km) of autonomous driving in testing in Texas, California,
Arizona and Washington state. It has said it has no timetable
for making self-driving vehicles available to the public.
But a number of crashes involving the vehicles has caught
the attention of regulators.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in
March it was collecting information after a Google self-driving
car struck a municipal bus in California in a minor crash. But
it did not open a formal probe.
The agency has opened a formal investigation into the May 7
death of a Tesla Motors Model S driver in a Florida crash who
was operating in "Autopilot" mode.
U.S. regulators are working on guidelines for such vehicles.
They were supposed to be unveiled by July 14, but U.S.
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx told reporters last month
they might not be released until later this summer.
Google named Ken Vosen as the top lawyer for its
self-driving car project. He was most recently chief legal
officer at The Climate Corporation, an environmental analysis
firm and a unit of Monsanto Co. He was also previously
counsel at O'Melveny & Myers LLP. His hiring was reported
earlier by Recode.
The move could be a sign that Google is preparing to make
its self-driving car unit a separate company. The program is now
part of its X research laboratory unit.
"The self-driving car project is in the middle of graduating
from X and this is sort of a gradual process," Astro Teller, who
heads the X program, told NBC News in April.
Google also said it hired Tim Papandreou to work on
partnerships. He previously worked at the San Francisco
Municipal Transportation Agency's Office of Innovation.
In May, Google and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
said they had agreed to work together to build a fleet of 100
self-driving minivans, marking the first time a Silicon Valley
firm had teamed up with a traditional carmaker to develop an
autonomous vehicle.
In March, Reuters reported Google's self-driving car team
was expanding and hiring more people with automotive industry
expertise, underscoring the company's determination to move the
division past the experimental stage.
