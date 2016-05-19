Google self-drive CEO: No plans to expand Fiat Chrysler partnership

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 19 Google has no plans to expand
its partnership with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
to create a self-driving car, the program chief at the
Alphabet Inc unit said on Thursday, affirming that the
technology company was still in talks with other potential
partners.
Earlier this month, Google and Fiat Chrysler agreed to work
together to build a fleet of 100 self-driving minivans in the
most advanced collaboration to date between Silicon Valley and a
traditional carmaker. Google said it was not sharing proprietary
self-driving vehicle technology with Fiat Chrysler, and that the
vehicles would not be offered for sale.
"This is just FCA and Google building 100 cars together,"
Google self-driving car Chief Executive John Krafcik said in an
interview on the sidelines of an energy conference in
Washington.
"We're still talking to a lot of different automakers," he
added. "We've been very open about what the technology is and
the problem we want to solve together. Solving this problem is
going to require a lot of partnership."
Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said after the
partnership was announced that what had been agreed with Google
was limited, but he suggested that the alliance could evolve.
Google has no timetable for making self-driving vehicles
available to the public and has logged about 1.5 million miles
of test driving, Krafcik said on a panel at the conference.
"We have a responsibility to get this out there as soon as
we can and really as soon as we have data that says we're better
than the current system of flawed human drivers," Krafcik said,
citing 33,000 annual traffic deaths and more than 2.3 million
injuries. "As soon as we're better we should push the button and
go."
Rival technology and auto companies are accelerating their
efforts to master the complex hardware and artificial
intelligence systems required to allow vehicles to pilot
themselves.
On Thursday, ride hailing company Uber Technologies
Inc released photographs of a Ford Fusion it had
outfitted with sensors to enable autonomous driving. The car is
being tested in Pittsburgh, Uber said in a blog post.
General Motors Co earlier this month closed its
acquisition of self-driving car technology startup Cruise
Automation.
Another San Francisco startup company, Otto, said earlier
this week it was developing systems for self-driving commercial
trucks.
