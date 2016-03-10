U.S. auto safety agency seeking details of Google self-driving crash

WASHINGTON, March 10 The top U.S. auto safety regulator said Thursday the agency is seeking additional details of a recent crash of an Alphabet Inc Google self-driving car in California.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration chief Mark Rosekind told Reuters on the sidelines of an event on highway safety that the agency is collecting more information to get a "more detailed exploration of what exactly happened."

A Google self-driving car struck a municipal bus in Mountain View, Calif. in a minor crash Feb. 14, and the search engine firm said it bears "some responsibility" for the crash in what may be the first crash that was the fault of the self-driving vehicle.

Rosekind said he spoke to Google officials Wednesday and the company has been "very forthcoming" in answering requests for details on the crash. A Google spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

