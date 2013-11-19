Google will pull satellite image of slain teen

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 19 Google Inc is
taking the unusual step of attempting to pull a satellite photo
from its Maps service that captures the image of a 14-year-old
teenager shot to death in Richmond, California, in 2009.
The Internet search giant, which typically dismisses most
requests from the public to modify its Maps service, said on
Tuesday it is exploring "technical solutions" to remove the
image after the teen's father, Jose Barrera, told a local TV
station he had happened across the image last week.
"When I see this image, it's still like that happened
yesterday," Barrera told KTVU-TV in Oakland, a CNN affiliate.
"And that brings me back to a lot of memories."
()
Google said it will take up to eight days to replace the
image.
"Google has never accelerated the replacement of updated
satellite imagery from our maps before, but given the
circumstances we wanted to make an exception in this case," Maps
vice president Brian McClendon said in a statement.
Kevin Barrera, 14, was shot and killed in 2009. Police
discovered his body near a railroad track in Richmond on Aug. 15
that year, the TV station reported.
The image, still accessible on Google Maps on Tuesday
morning, shows a stationary police cruiser and people clustered
near what appeared to be a person laying next to a set of train
tracks.