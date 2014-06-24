U.S. watchdog says Google's Skybox deal raises commodity trade concern

NEW YORK, June 24 Consumer watchdog Public
Citizen has called on U.S. regulators to conduct a review of
Google Inc's recent acquisition of aerospace startup
Skybox Imaging, concerned that Skybox's satellite technology may
aid manipulation of commodity markets.
In a letter to federal energy and trading regulators on
Friday, Public Citizen said that access to Skybox's satellite
images of oil, gas and power infrastructure is already helping
deep-pocketed firms such as banks and hedge funds "gain a
financial trading intelligence advantage" in commodities.
Commodity traders already subscribe to Skybox data which
includes satellite imagery of oil shipments, pipeline activities
and storage sites, Tyson Slocum, director of Public Citizen's
Energy Program, wrote in the letter addressed to the Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission, the Commodities Futures Trading
Commission and the Federal Trade Commission.
Other firms such as Genscape also provide proprietary data
to traders looking to get what edge they can in a competitive
marketplace.
But with access to Google's huge customer base, Skybox's
technology could exacerbate the kind of unfair advantage that
already exists for bigger players.
"Federal regulators and Congress must take swift action to
keep consumers from further harm at the hand of market
participants seeking to exploit non-public information to the
disadvantage of other traders," Slocum said.
Google declined to comment. Skybox was not immediately
available for comment.
Historically, trading firms have purchased physical assets
such as cargoes of oil or gas as part of their trading
activities, but the kind of high-resolution cameras and
satellite images that can track the route of a single car or
person means owning infrastructure may no longer be necessary to
garner knowledge of commodity markets.
"A non-public contract with Google can now provide the same
competitive trading advantage," Slocum said.
(Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)