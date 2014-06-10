Google to buy satellite company Skybox Imaging for $500 million

BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce completion of merger
* Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce successful completion of merger
SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 Google Inc said on Tuesday that it is acquiring satellite company Skybox Imaging for $500 million in cash.
Google, the world's No.1 Internet search company, said that Skybox's satellites will provide images for Google's online mapping service. Google said that Skybox's technology could also eventually be used to provide Internet access and help with disaster relief.
Google said the deal's closing is subject to regulatory approvals in the United States. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic, editing by Peter Henderson)
* Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce successful completion of merger
BRUSSELS, April 28 EU antitrust regulators scrapped on Friday an investigation into Faurecia, Germany's Eberspaecher Group and TenneCo of the United States, three years after raiding the auto suppliers and others on suspicion of anti-competitive practices.
NEW YORK, April 28 Pacific Investment Management Co on Friday liquidated its RAE Worldwide Fundamental Advantage PLUS Fund, a global-neutral fund which had reached more than $4 billion in assets under management in 2014, according to the Newport Beach, Calif's website.