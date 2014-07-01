Google buys music streaming service Songza

U.S. State Department appoints Fox News anchor as spokeswoman
WASHINGTON, April 24 Former Fox News anchor and correspondent Heather Nauert will be the new U.S. State Department spokeswoman, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, July 1 Google Inc has acquired streaming music service Songza, the Internet search company's latest move to play a bigger role in the fast-growing online music business.
Google said on Tuesday it would explore ways to incorporate aspects of Songza into its existing streaming music service over the coming months. For now the four-year-old Songza service, which creates "expert-curated" music playlists intended to match users' activities and tastes, will remain unchanged for existing users.
Google did not provide financial terms of the deal, though a report in the New York Post earlier this month citing unnamed sources said Google had offered to buy the company for $15 million.
The deal comes one month after Apple Inc acquired Beats for $3 billion. Apple's purchase of Beats, which also touted its expertise curating music playlists, was viewed as an effort to jump-start Apple's position in the fastest-growing segment of the music market.
Sales of digital music downloads have declined in recent months, while streaming services such as Pandora Media Inc and Spotify have become increasingly popular with consumers.
Google launched a $9.99-per-month Play All Access subscription music service in 2013, and the company said last month its YouTube video website was preparing to launch a paid streaming service.
Google would not say how many employees Songza had but it said the company would continue to work from its base in New York. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Tom Brown)
FRANKFURT, April 24 The campaign of Emmanuel Macron, the favourite to win France's presidential election, has been targeted by a cyber espionage group linked by some experts to the Russian military intelligence agency GRU.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Microsoft Corp is rolling out upgrades to its sales software that integrates data from LinkedIn, an initiative that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told Reuters was central to the company's long-term strategy for building specialized business software.