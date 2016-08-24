S.Korea delays decision on Google's request for mapping data

SEOUL Aug 24 South Korea said on Wednesday it will extend a review of a request by Google Inc in June for permission to take government mapping data out of the country for use in servers worldwide, with a decision due by Nov. 23.

Seoul had previously said it would decide on the request by Wednesday. Google, whose corporate parent is Alphabet Inc , has said it needs to put the data on servers worldwide to fully enable mapping services in South Korea.

Following a meeting of officials on Wednesday, the government said it needs to make a "cautious decision" on the matter after holding further discussions with Google on issues such as security. (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)