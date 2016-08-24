S.Korea delays decision on Google's request for mapping data

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
SEOUL Aug 24 South Korea said on Wednesday it will extend a review of a request by Google Inc in June for permission to take government mapping data out of the country for use in servers worldwide, with a decision due by Nov. 23.
Seoul had previously said it would decide on the request by Wednesday. Google, whose corporate parent is Alphabet Inc , has said it needs to put the data on servers worldwide to fully enable mapping services in South Korea.
Following a meeting of officials on Wednesday, the government said it needs to make a "cautious decision" on the matter after holding further discussions with Google on issues such as security. (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.