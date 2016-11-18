UPDATE 2-S.Korea rejects Google request to take govt mapping data out of country

* Google rejected suggestions to boost data protection
* S.Korea will reconsider if Google removes sensitive images
(Adds Google comment)
By Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Nov 18 South Korea said on Friday it has
rejected Google's latest request for permission to use
government mapping data in servers outside the country, citing
security issues with North Korea.
Google, an Alphabet Inc company, has said it needs
to use the data on servers worldwide to enable services that
would give walking and driving directions in South Korea.
"We're disappointed by this decision," Google spokesman Taj
Meadows said in a statement, adding that the company remains
hopeful it will be able to provide people in Korea with the full
suite of Google Maps services in the future.
South Korea, whose 1950-53 war with North Korea ended
without a peace treaty, argues that if it allowed such data to
leave the country, the locations of military facilities and
other sensitive sites could be revealed.
The government could grant permission if Google removes
images of sensitive sites on its satellite imaging services, an
official at the body in charge of mapping data has previously
said.
But Google has rejected that condition, saying the
information is widely available through satellite images that
can be purchased freely.
The land ministry said it would reconsider if Google changes
its position.
Separately, Google is under scrutiny in South Korea, with
the antitrust regulator examining whether the U.S. firm's
agreements with handset manufacturers on the Android mobile
operating system limits market competition.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee; Additional reporting
by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)