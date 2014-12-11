版本:
Google to close news service in Spain

Dec 11 Google Inc said it will close Google News in Spain due to a new regulation that requires Spanish publications to charge services like Google News for showing even the smallest snippet from their publications.

"As Google News itself makes no money, this new approach is simply not sustainable," Richard Gingras, head of Google News, wrote in a blogpost late on Wednesday. (bit.ly/12PQc0B)

Google said it will remove Spanish publishers from Google News, and close the service in Spain on Dec. 16. The new law comes into effect in January. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas)
