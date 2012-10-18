版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 01:26 BJT

Google says RR Donnelley filed draft earnings statement without authorization

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 18 Google Inc said its financial printer RR Donnelley filed a draft of its third quarter earnings statement without authorization on Thursday morning.

Google said it was working to finalize the document and that it would hold its conference call at 1:30pm Pacific Time.

