UPDATE 1-Google loses appeal in Street View privacy case

* 9th Circuit lets Wiretap Act case continue
* Company has apologized for collection of personal data
* Google considering next steps; settled with states in
March
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 10 A federal appeals court rejected Google
Inc's bid to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of violating
federal wiretap law when its accidentally collected emails and
other personal data while building its popular Street View
program.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to exempt
Google from liability under the federal Wiretap Act for having
inadvertently intercepted emails, user names, passwords and
other data from private Wi-Fi networks to create Street View,
which provides panoramic views of city streets.
"It's a landmark decision that affirms the privacy of
electronic communications for wireless networks," said Marc
Rotenberg, executive director of the Electronic Privacy
Information Center in Washington, D.C.
"Many Internet users depend on wireless networks to connect
devices in their homes, such as printers and laptops, and
companies should not be snooping on their communications or
collecting private data."
Writing for a three-judge panel, Circuit Judge Jay Bybee
said Wi-Fi communications did not qualify as a "radio
communication," or an "electronic communication" that was
"readily accessible to the general public," such that Google
deserved an exemption from the Wiretap Act.
"Even if it is commonplace for members of the general public
to connect to a neighbor's unencrypted Wi-Fi network," Bybee
wrote, "members of the general public do not typically
mistakenly intercept, store, and decode data transmitted by
other devices on the network."
A Google spokeswoman said: "We are disappointed in the Ninth
Circuit's decision and are considering our next steps."
Elizabeth Cabraser, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said she is
pleased with the decision, and "reassured that our courts
continue to uphold personal privacy as an important value."
The lawsuit arose soon after the Mountain View,
California-based company publicly apologized in May 2010 for
having collected fragments of "payload data" from unsecured
wireless networks in more than 30 countries.
Google was accused of having collected the data while
driving its vehicles through neighborhoods from 2008 to 2010 to
collect photos for Street View.
SETTLEMENT WITH STATES
In June 2011, U.S. District Judge James Ware in San
Francisco allowed plaintiffs in several consolidated private
lawsuits to pursue federal Wiretap Act claims against Google,
while dismissing California state law claims.
Upholding that ruling, Bybee said Google's "expansive" view
of the Wiretap Act's exceptions would have produced the "absurd"
result that the law's protections would depend on whether a
recipient of communications was using a secure network.
He said this could, in theory, allow someone to park outside
the home or office of a person using an unsecured network, and
without penalty use a "packet sniffer," a device that captures
data being transmitted over a network, to intercept an email
intended for that person because it was readily accessible.
"Surely Congress did not intend to condone such an intrusive
and unwarranted invasion of privacy when it enacted the Wiretap
Act 'to protect against the unauthorized interception of
electronic communications,'" he said.
Eighteen individual plaintiffs are named in the appeal.
In March, Google agreed to pay $7 million to settle a probe
into the matter involving 38 U.S. states and the District of
Columbia. As part of that settlement, Google agreed to destroy
data collected in the United States.
The Electronic Privacy Information Center is a nonprofit
that in court papers urged the upholding of Ware's ruling.
The case is Google Inc v. Joffe et al, 9th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, No. 11-17483.