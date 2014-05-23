Google developing tablet with advanced vision capabilities - WSJ

May 22 Google Inc is developing a new
7-inch tablet that can capture 3-D images, and plans to produce
about 4,000 of these prototypes beginning next month, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people briefed on the company's
plans.
The device, which is part of Google's Advanced Technology
and Projects group 'Project Tango,' will have two back cameras,
infrared depth sensors and advanced software that can capture
precise three-dimensional images of objects, according to the
Journal. (r.reuters.com/kar59v)
Google's Project Tango is a platform for Android phones and
tablets designed to track the full 3-dimensional motion of the
device as you hold it, while simultaneously creating a map of
the environment around it. (r.reuters.com/nar59v)
The Project's flagship product, a prototype smartphone,
released in February has similar sensors and is designed to
create a three-dimensional map of its user's surroundings, the
Journal said.
Google and other traditionally non-hardware companies such
as Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp have made
inroads into mobile devices as consumers increasingly access the
Web on the go.
Google was not immediately available for comment outside
regular business hours.
(Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)