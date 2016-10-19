版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 20日 星期四 03:09 BJT

Google signs up CBS for Internet TV service - source

Oct 19 Alphabet Inc unit Google has reached an agreement with CBS Corp to carry the network on its web TV service, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The service is expected to launch in the first quarter and will include all of CBS' content, including live NFL games, the source added.

Google is looking to offer a "skinny" bundle priced between $30 and $40 a month, the source said.

The company is also near an accord to distribute channels owned by Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, another source said.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said Google is also in advanced talks with Walt Disney Co. (on.wsj.com/2eShhLp)

Google and Disney were not immediately available for comment, while CBS and Fox declined to comment. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐