UPDATE 3-Google signs CBS, in talks with others on web TV -sources

(Adds Disney also in talks)
By Jessica Toonkel
Oct 19 Alphabet Inc's Google has
reached an agreement with CBS Corp to carry the network
on its planned web TV service and is in advanced talks with 21st
Century Fox, Walt Disney Co and Viacom Inc
to distribute their channels, people with knowledge of
the talks told Reuters on Wednesday.
The service, which will be part of Google's YouTube
platform, is expected to launch in the first quarter and will
include all of CBS's content, including live NFL games, one of
the sources said.
Google's offering, known as a "skinny bundle" because it
will have fewer channels than a typical cable subscription, will
cost $30 to $40 a month, the source said. It was unclear which
Fox and Viacom networks would be part of the Google service, two
of the sources said.
The sources requested anonymity because the discussions are
confidential. A spokesperson for YouTube declined to comment.
A representative at Disney was not immediately available
for comment. CBS, Viacom and Fox declined to comment.
Google will be launching into an increasingly crowded
market. Dish Network Corp and Sony Corp <6758.T in the
past year have launched skinny bundles delivered over the
internet to appeal to younger viewers who do not want to pay for
cable.
Both AT&T Inc and Hulu, the online video service owned
by Disney, Fox, Comcast Corp and Time Warner Inc
, have streaming television offerings that are expected
to go live in the next few months.
Traditional cable operators also have unveiled smaller
packages to fight "cord cutting" by consumers who are dropping
their more expensive packages with hundreds of channels.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the news. (on.wsj.com/2eShhLp)
Google has been talking to media companies about its web TV
for years, but its plans have just ramped up over the past few
months, one of the sources said. Apple Inc had looked
at a similar service but has shelved that plan for the time
being, sources previously told Reuters.
Shares of CBS, Viacom and Fox rose to session highs on the
news before they pared gains. Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox
ended up 0.6 percent at $25.12, Viacom rose 0.6 percent to
$36.37, and CBS closed up 0.8 percent at $55.53.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York and Anya George
Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang and Leslie
Adler)