Google Ventures CEO Bill Maris quits - Recode

Aug 11 Bill Maris, the chief executive and
founder of Alphabet Inc's venture capital arm GV, is
leaving the company, Recode reported, citing sources.
Maris, who leaves on Friday, will be replaced by GV managing
partner David Krane, Recode said. on.recode.net/2b0aaNx
A GV spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.
GV, previously known as Google Ventures, was founded in 2009
and has invested in more than 300 companies including Uber
Technologies Inc and online retailer Jet.com,
according to GV's website.
Alphabet's projects have seen some high-profile departures
in recent months. Chris Urmson, chief technical officer for its
self-driving car project, left last week, while Anthony
Levandowski, product manager for the program, left earlier this
year to co-found a startup.
Tony Fadell, a well-known Silicon Valley executive who was
once expected to play a central role in Alphabet's hardware
efforts, stepped down as chief executive of its Nest unit in
June.
(Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)