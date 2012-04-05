版本:
Viacom video lawsuit vs. Google revived

April 5 A federal appeals court has revived Viacom Inc's lawsuit accusing Google Inc of allowing copyrighted videos on its YouTube service without permission.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a reasonable jury could have found that YouTube knew of specific infringing activity on its website. As a result, it said a lower court made a mistake in dismissing Viacom's $1 billion lawsuit.

