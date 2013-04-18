UPDATE 1-Google again beats Viacom in YouTube copyright case

* No copyright infringement for posting video clips
* Viacom plans to appeal
By Jonathan Stempel
April 18 A federal judge has thrown out Viacom
Inc's lawsuit accusing Google Inc of posting
its programs on YouTube without permission, a year after a
federal appeals court had revived the landmark copyright
infringement case.
For the second time in three years, U.S. District Judge
Louis Stanton in Manhattan rejected Viacom's damages claims over
Google's alleged unauthorized posting of clips from "The Daily
Show with Jon Stewart," "South Park," "SpongeBob SquarePants"
and other programs that viewers had uploaded to YouTube.
Stanton agreed that Google and YouTube were protected from
Viacom's copyright claims by the "safe harbor" provisions of the
Digital Millennium Copyright Act.
That 1998 federal law made it illegal to produce technology
to circumvent anti-piracy measures, while limiting liability of
online service providers for copyright infringement by users.
Viacom had in 2007 filed its $1 billion lawsuit against
YouTube and others, and has accused YouTube of broadcasting
79,000 copyrighted videos on its website between 2005 and 2008.
Stanton had ruled for YouTube in June 2010. The 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals in New York revived Viacom's case last
April, but Thursday's decision restores YouTube's original
victory.
Viacom said it plans to appeal. "This ruling ignores the
opinions of the higher courts and completely disregards the
rights of creative artists," spokesman Jeremy Zweig said in an
email. "A jury should weigh the facts of this case and the
overwhelming evidence that YouTube willfully infringed."
Kent Walker, Google's general counsel, welcomed the
decision. "Congress got it right when it comes to copyright on
the Internet," he said. "This is a win not just for YouTube, but
for people everywhere who depend on the Internet to exchange
ideas and information."
NO WILLFUL BLINDNESS
In reviving Viacom's lawsuit, the 2nd Circuit panel said "a
reasonable jury could find that YouTube had actual knowledge or
awareness of specific infringing activity on its website."
It then sent the case back to Stanton to consider whether
YouTube had or "willfully blinded" itself to this knowledge.
In Thursday's decision, Stanton said the burden of proof
remained on Viacom, rejecting its "ingenious" yet "extravagant"
argument that YouTube did not deserve the safe harbor, and
should instead monitor the contents of videos being uploaded at
a rate of more than 24 hours of viewing time per minute.
Stanton concluded that YouTube neither exhibited willful
blindness, nor had the ability to control infringing activity,
nor "interacted with infringing users to a point where it might
be said to have participated in their infringing activity."
Dozens of content providers have supported Viacom in the
battle, including the Associated Press, Gannett Co, the
National Football League, Garth Brooks, the Eagles and Sting.
Among the supporters of Google and YouTube were eBay Inc
, Facebook Inc, Yahoo Inc, Human Rights
Watch and Consumers Union.
New York-based Viacom is controlled by Sumner Redstone and
owns cable networks such as MTV and Comedy Central as well as
the Paramount movie studio. Google is based in Mountain View,
California, and bought YouTube in 2006 for about $1.65 billion.
The case is Viacom International Inc et al v. YouTube Inc et
al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
07-02103.