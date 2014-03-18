Google, Viacom settle YouTube copyright lawsuit

March 18 Google Inc and Viacom Inc
said they resolved a lawsuit regarding copyright
infringement by the search giant's Youtube video service.
Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
The cable network owner had filed a $1 billion lawsuit
against YouTube and others in 2007. It accused YouTube of
broadcasting 79,000 copyrighted videos on its website between
2005 and 2008.
Last April, for the second time in three years, a U.S.
District Judge in Manhattan rejected Viacom's damages claims
over Google's alleged unauthorized posting of clips from "The
Daily Show with Jon Stewart," "South Park," "SpongeBob
SquarePants" and other programs that viewers had uploaded to
YouTube.