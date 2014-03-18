Google, Viacom settle YouTube copyright lawsuit

March 18 Google Inc and Viacom Inc said they resolved a lawsuit regarding copyright infringement by the search giant's Youtube video service.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

The cable network owner had filed a $1 billion lawsuit against YouTube and others in 2007. It accused YouTube of broadcasting 79,000 copyrighted videos on its website between 2005 and 2008.

Last April, for the second time in three years, a U.S. District Judge in Manhattan rejected Viacom's damages claims over Google's alleged unauthorized posting of clips from "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart," "South Park," "SpongeBob SquarePants" and other programs that viewers had uploaded to YouTube.