Google, Viacom win dismissal of children's web privacy lawsuit

Jan 21 Google Inc and Viacom Inc
won the dismissal of a nationwide privacy lawsuit
accusing them of illegally tracking the Internet activity of
boys and girls who visited Nickelodeon's website, in order to
send targeted advertising.
The lawsuit claimed that Viacom secretly kept track of
children under the age of 13 who streamed videos and played
video games on its Nick.com website, and shared what it learned
with Google.
It said both companies then without permission put text
files known "cookies" into the children's computers, letting
them gather additional information that advertisers could use.
The lawsuit was brought on behalf of young children who
registered to use Nick.com.
But in a Jan. 20 decision, U.S. District Judge Stanley
Chesler in Newark, New Jersey found no showing that Google and
Viacom could identify which children streamed specific videos or
played specific video games, as opposed to identifying children
generally.
He also found no showing that the companies engaged in
"highly offensive" behavior for which they could be held liable.
"Children do indeed warrant special attention and heightened
protections under our laws and social norms," Chesler wrote.
"Although plaintiffs have identified conduct that may be
worthy of further legislative and executive attention, they have
not cited any existing and applicable legal authority" to
support their claims, he added.
The plaintiffs had accused Viacom of violating the federal
Video Privacy Protection Act, and both companies of violating a
New Jersey anti-computer hacking law.
Chesler dismissed other claims last July, and said the
plaintiffs cannot amend their lawsuit again. The litigation
against Mountain View, California-based Google and New
York-based Viacom began in 2012.
Lawyers for the children did not immediately respond on
Wednesday to requests for comment. Google and Viacom did not
immediately respond to similar requests.
The case is In re: Nickelodeon Consumer Privacy Litigation,
U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey, No. MDL-2443.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)