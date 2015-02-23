Google partners with wireless carriers to push Wallet service

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 23 Google Inc
has partnered with several large U.S. wireless carriers
to pre-install its electronic payment service on phones, as the
companies seek to counter Apple Inc's recent entry into
the nascent market for mobile payments.
AT&T Mobility, T-Mobile USA and Verizon
Wireless will include the Google Wallet app later this
year on Android smartphones sold in the United States, Google
said in a post on its official blog on Monday. Google also said
it has acquired technology from Softcard, a mobile payment
initiative that was created by many of the wireless carriers
several years ago.
The Google Wallet app stores a consumer's credit or debit
card information and allows shoppers to pay for goods by tapping
their phone against a special terminal at a retail store's
checkout counter.
Google launched Wallet in 2011, but the service struggled to
become a hit with consumers, in part because the wireless
carriers developed the competing Softcard service.
The competitive landscape shifted in October, when Apple
included the Apple Pay mobile payment service with the new
iPhone 6 line of smartphones.
