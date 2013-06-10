Google finalizing $1.3 bln deal for mapping company Waze -source

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 10
SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 Google Inc is
finalizing a deal to acquire online mapping company Waze for
$1.3 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The deal is expected to be announced this week, though it
was unlikely to occur on Monday, another source told Reuters.
"Negotiations are nearly final. There are a couple of
details being worked out," the second source said. The source
described the remaining details as "logistics" rather than
significant sticking points.
Google and Waze declined to comment.
The deal with Google comes after discussions between Waze
and social networking company Facebook Inc fell apart
last month, according to a report in the technology blog
AllThingsDigital. Waze was unwilling to relocate its
Israeli-based engineering team to Facebook's U.S. headquarters,
according to the report.
Maps and navigation services have become a key asset for
technology companies as consumers increasingly adopt smartphones
and other mobile devices. Waze uses satellite signals from
members' smartphones to generate maps and traffic data, which it
then shares with other users, offering real-time traffic info.
Google's existing maps service is among the most popular,
which could raise antitrust issues for the deal.
The 4-year-old Waze, which has 47 million users, has raised
$67 million in funding to date from firms including Kleiner
Perkins Caufield & Byers, Blue Run Ventures and semiconductor
company Qualcomm Inc.
Waze began looking to raise additional funding toward the
end of last year, according to a third source close to the
company. As the fund raising process got underway, Waze received
interest from several companies about an acquisition, and it
switched gears to focus its efforts on an acquisition, the
source said.
There had been media reports earlier this year that Apple
Inc was in talks to acquire Waze. News of the deal with
Google was first reported by Israeli finiancial newspaper Globes
on Sunday.
Waze Chief Executive Noam Bardin and a small staff now
operate out of their U.S. headquarters in Palo Alto, California,
while about 90 employees are based in home country Israel.