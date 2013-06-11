Google seals Waze acquisition to protect mobile maps lead

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 Google Inc
bought Israeli mapping startup Waze on Tuesday for an
undisclosed sum, acquiring an online real-time mapping service
to safeguard its own lead in one of the most crucial aspects of
smartphone usage.
A source close to the matter told Reuters on Monday that the
Internet search leader was putting the finishing touches on a
deal to take over the company for $1.3 billion. Google said in a
Tuesday blog post that it had closed the deal and now planned on
using Waze's service to enhance its own Maps product, but did
not say how much it paid.