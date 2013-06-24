FTC conducting preliminary inquiry of Google's Waze acquisition

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 24
SAN FRANCISCO, June 24 Antitrust regulators are
conducting a preliminary inquiry into Google Inc's
recent acquisition of online mapping service Waze, according to
a person with knowledge of the matter.
The inquiry by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has not
reached the level of an investigation and Google is complying
voluntarily, the source said.
Google paid just over $1 billion in cash to acquire
Israel-based Waze earlier this month, sources familiar with the
matter have told Reuters. Google was able to close the deal
without U.S. regulatory approval because Waze's revenue and
assets in the U.S. were below the $70.9 million threshold
required for antitrust review.
Google and the FTC declined to comment.
The four-year-old Waze has 47 million users but has only
recently begun efforts to generate revenue from its service.
Waze uses satellite signals from members' smartphones to
generate maps and traffic data, which it then shares with other
users, offering real-time traffic info.
Maps and navigation services have become vital for
technology companies as consumers adopt smartphones and other
mobile devices. Google's existing online mapping service is one
of the most popular, and analysts say Google might have been
motivated by a desire to keep Waze and its real-time traffic
information out of rivals' hands.
Social networking company Facebook Inc held
discussions to acquire Waze before Google made its offer,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
It is unclear whether the FTC inquiry relates to Google's
assessment of the value of Waze's U.S.-based assets such as its
intellectual property and Google's decision to bypass U.S.
regulatory approval, or if the FTC is examining the broader
question of whether the deal poses competitive issues.
Under a formal investigation, the FTC will send companies
so-called civil investigative demands.
Google, the world's dominant online search engine, has faced
growing regulatory scrutiny in recent years. The FTC ended an
investigation into Google's business practices in January,
concluding that the search giant had not manipulated its Web
search results to hurt rivals.
Google is currently trying to convince European antitrust
investigators to wrap up a separate antitrust probe, and has
offered to change some search pages to give more space to rivals
in order to satisfy their concerns.